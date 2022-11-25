Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.