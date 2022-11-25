Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Herc by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $194.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

