Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

