Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BCC opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

