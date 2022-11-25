Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.
