Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Lowered to €52.00 at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. Nemetschek has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $48.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

