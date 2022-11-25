Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NEPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 48,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,579. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

