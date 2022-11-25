Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys $310,159.98 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 132,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $310,159.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,469,752.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nerdy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

