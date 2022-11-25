Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.25. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 227,814 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.