Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

