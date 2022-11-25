Newport Trust Co Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,928 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $131,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

UAL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,002. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.