NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.86) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £224.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,610.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.36) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

