NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,846 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,363,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $101,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,139. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

