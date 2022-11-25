Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Down 2.6%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NKRKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Down 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.