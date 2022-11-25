Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Down 2.6%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKRKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.