North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.50

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.50 and traded as high as C$37.25. North West shares last traded at C$37.25, with a volume of 45,220 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities upgraded North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

North West Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09.

North West Increases Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. North West’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

