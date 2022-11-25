Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $522.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

