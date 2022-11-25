NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.