NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

