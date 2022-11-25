NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.19 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $334.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

