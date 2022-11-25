NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $5,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,500.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,221.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.