Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.