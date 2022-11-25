Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 16,640 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Fortinet by 170.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

