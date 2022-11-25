Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

