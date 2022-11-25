Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 159 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

