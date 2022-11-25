Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 28,716 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,226,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,547,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,398. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

