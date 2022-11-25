Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 6,788 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $383.40. 3,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.