Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.