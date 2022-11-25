Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Cowen upped their price target on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

NYSE:OSH opened at $19.22 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,904,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,324,915.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 948,496 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,371 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

