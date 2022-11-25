Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.20 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $258.99 million and $26.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.20 or 0.07204320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00077687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04461154 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $27,797,482.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.