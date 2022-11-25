OLD Republic International Corp Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 755,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,348,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.19% of V.F. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 42,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

