OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.