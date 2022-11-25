Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.18

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Ontology has a market cap of $158.33 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.39 or 0.07233677 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

