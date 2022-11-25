OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $124,978.82 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

