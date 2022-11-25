Optimism (OP) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $195.73 million and $39.61 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08459893 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00480877 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.05 or 0.29503760 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
