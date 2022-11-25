Orchid (OXT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $56.35 million and $2.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,635.73 or 1.00009277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00239974 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07850819 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,635,745.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

