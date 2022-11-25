Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Senior Officer Etienne Morin Sells 120,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$593,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,067.40.

Orla Mining Stock Up ∞

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.