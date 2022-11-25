Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 433,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 99.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

