Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Achieves $285.44 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $285.44 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

