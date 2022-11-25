Ossiam Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,850,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.81. 69,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

