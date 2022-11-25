Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ossiam increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 20,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

