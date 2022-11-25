Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,029 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 65,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. 59,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.