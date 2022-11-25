Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ossiam increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $438,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.53. 23,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,648. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.69. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

