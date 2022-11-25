Ossiam Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Booking worth $65,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.24 on Friday, hitting $1,992.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,814.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,917.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.