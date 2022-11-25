Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $406.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $679.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average of $435.91. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 410.04, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

