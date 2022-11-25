Ossiam Sells 320 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ENPH stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $322.54. 55,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,920. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

