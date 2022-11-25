OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Price Performance

OTP Bank Nyrt. stock opened at 22.50 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1-year low of 18.95 and a 1-year high of 59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 23.42.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

