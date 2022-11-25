PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

