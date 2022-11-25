Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 3,006,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

