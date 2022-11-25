Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,946 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,598 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.