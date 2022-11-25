Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $107.25. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,659 shares of company stock worth $15,518,955. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

